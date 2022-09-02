Brown (hamstring) is uncertain for Week 1 against the Colts, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown missed the final two preseason games due to the injury but has another week-plus to get ready for the season opener Sept. 11. His injury, plus Teagan Quitoriano's knee injury that landed him on the injured list, leaves the status of the tight end position unclear heading into Week 1. The Texans will be signing O.J. Howard, and he could step into Brown's role as a traditional tight end. Howard's frame (6-foot-6, 251 pounds) mirrors that of Brown (6-foot-6, 258). Brevin Jordan (6-foot-3, 245) is more often used as a receiver.