Brown (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury since mid-August and was spotted on the practice field earlier in the week. However, the team will opt to keep him out of game action in the hopes that he will be fully healthy in time for Houston's first regular season game against the Colts. Brown figures to serve as the second tight end behind Brevin Jordan.