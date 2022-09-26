site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Active for Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Dorsett caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3.
Dorsett returned to the active roster after a Week 2 inactive and played 13 snaps. He was often the third wideout on the field, but Dorsett remains behind Chris Moore (31 snaps) on the depth chart.
