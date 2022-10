Dorsett caught one of five targets for six yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

With Nico Collins (groin) sidelined, Dorsett saw a season high in targets but wasn't able to get on the same page as quarterback Davis Mills. No. 1 wideout Brandin Cooks is rumored to be on the trade block, so even if Collins is back in action next week against the Eagles, Dorsett could still find himself in a starting role and with an opportunity to develop some chemistry with Mills in the second half.