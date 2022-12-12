Dorsett recorded two receptions on three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Dorsett was expected to see an expanded role in the absence of Brandin Cooks (groin) and Nico Collins (groin). However, he was out-produced by both Chris Moore and Amari Rodgers, while delivering a disappointing performance of his own. Dorsett will fade to an even further peripheral role in the offense once one of Cooks or Collins is able to return, though he's proven unreliable even in their absence.