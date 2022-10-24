Dorsett caught two of three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.

The veteran wideout's only reception of the season prior to Sunday came back in eek 3, but Dorsett got a little more involved in this one and got into the end zone for the first time since 2019 when he hauled in a 25-yard toss from Davis Mills late in the third quarter. Houston's thin WR group got a little thinner Sunday when Nico Collins suffered a groin injury, and Brandin Cooks might be on the trade block, so Dorsett could be headed for a much more significant role in Week 8 against the Titans.