Dorsett played just four snaps and failed to catch is lone target in Sunday's 20-20 with Indianapolis in Week 1.

After a promising three-game stint with the Texans last December, Dorsett followed up with a good preseason that suggested a bigger role for him than a four-snap cameo. Chris Moore (34 snaps) and Chris Conley (10 snaps), who was elevated from the practice squad, got more run that Dorsett.