Dorsett caught three of three targets for 48 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Rams.

Dorsett was involved in two of Houston's three touchdown drives. Late in the first half, he hauled in a 32-yard throw while staying in bounds to set up the Texans' first score. He also drew a pass interference penalty, advancing the ball 46 yards, on the game-winning drive. The speedy wideout has a reputation as a deep threat, but Dorsett ran routes on the outside (65 percent) and inside (35 percent) in 2021, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, which could be helpful to the offense that will be without projected slot receiver John Metchie (illness) this season.