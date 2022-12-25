Dorsett recorded three catches on three targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans.

Dorsett finished with fewer targets than both Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore in targets, though he was the most efficient of the group with his opportunity. All three of his receptions came in the fourth quarter, highlighted by 20 and 18-yard gains. Despite an increased role in the absence of Nico Collins (foot), Dorsett managed to top 40 receiving yards for the first time since Week 9.