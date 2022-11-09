Dorsett (ankle) was a limited in Wednesday's practice.
Dorsett filled in as a starter last Thursday against the Eagles, catching three of five targets for 69 yards in a 29-17 loss with both Brandin Cooks (personal/wrist) and Nico Collins (groin) inactive. Collins returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, while Cooks is back with the team but didn't practice.
