The Texans listed Dorsett as a limited practice participant Thursday due to a hamstring issue.
Dorsett wasn't included on the Texans' initial Week 18 practice report issued Wednesday, so his addition a day later might suggest that he suffered the injury at some point during Thursday's practice. The wideout will have another chance Friday to practice in some capacity before the Texans decide whether he carries an injury designation into Sunday's season finale in Indianapolis.
