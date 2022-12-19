Dorsett did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to Kansas City in Week 15.
With Houston's top two wide receivers unavailable due to injury for a second consecutive week, Dorsett once again was given ample playing time. And his production was meager. Dorsett has four catches on six targets for 36 yards over his last 154 snaps.
