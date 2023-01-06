Dorsett (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Dorsett was unable to practice Friday after a limited session Thursday and was subsequently ruled out. He finishes the 2022 season with 20 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown on 40 targets.
