Dorsett caught three of a season-high six targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to Jacksonville in Week 17.

Dorsett, who played 39 snaps, has benefitted from Nico Collins' season-ending foot injury and racked up 16 targets over the last five weeks and averaged 44 snaps. His playing dipped the last two weeks with Brandin Cooks' return from a calf injury, but Dorsett remains a potential option.