Dorsett is expected to serve as one of the Texans' three starting receivers Sunday against the Browns with Brandin Cooks (calf) inactive for the contest, Aaron Wilson of SI.com reports.

Nico Collins has drawn at least seven targets in each of the past three games and should serve as Houston's clear No. 1 receiver Sunday, but the absence of Cooks will at least open up more work for Dorsett and Chris Moore. When Cooks and Collins were both sidelined Week 9 against the Eagles, Dorsett played 77 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps and finished with three receptions for 69 yards on five targets.