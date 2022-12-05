Dorsett caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns in Week 13.
Dorsett was given a boost in playing time with Brandin Cooks (calf) sidelined, but Nico Collins (10 targets) was the target beneficiary. Houston's passing offense is near the bottom of the league, which makes it hard for fantasy managers to rely on their wideouts.
