Dorsett did not catch his lone target and played 14 snaps in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Washington
Dorsett's usage was down after entering the game on a relatively significant run, having caught eight of 17 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown over the last four games. The Texans claimed wideout Amari Rodgers off waivers, so Dorsett's role could diminish in the coming weeks.
