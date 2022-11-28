Dorsett caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Dolphins in Week 12.

Dorsett's caught just 10 of 24 targets this season, but that says more about the quarterback situation in Houston than the wide receiver. He's survived numerous challenges from practice-squad members and waiver claims but holds onto the fourth wideout job. The next candidate to replace him is Amari Rodgers, a claim off waivers from Green Bay, who has been a healthy inactive for the two games since he was added to the roster.