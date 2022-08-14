Dorsett caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Dorsett played 21 snaps, all in the first half, and appears ticketed to a spot among the top five wide receivers. Houston's top two receivers -- Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins -- did not play, which gave plenty of opportunities for those further down the depth chart. After the top two, some order of Dorsett, Chris Conley and Chris Moore should follow. If the Texans carry six wideouts, players like Jalen Camp (four targets, two catches, 53 yards, one TD) or Connor Wedington (three targets, two catches, five yards) could make the final roster.