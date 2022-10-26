Dorsett would be the expected starter Week 8 against Tennessee, if Nico Collins (groin) is unable to play Sunday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dorsett filled in for Collins in Week 7's loss to the Raiders, catching two of three targets for 45 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown over a season-high 35 snaps. The two receivers are notably different in stature and frame, so the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Dorsett will not be used in the same fashion as Collins (6-foot-4, 215 pounds). That means instead of having a matchup advantage based on size, Dorsett will have to use his speed and sense of defensive coverages to get open.