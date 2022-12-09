Dorsett's in line to work as the top outside wide receiver for the Texans against Dallas on Sunday, as both Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) have been ruled out.

Dorsett has previously filled in as a starter on the outside for one or the other, but he's in line to head up Houston's passing attack with both Cooks and Collins unavailable. Davis Mills will be throwing to Dorsett, as the second-year quarterback has reclaimed the starting job after ceding it to Kyle Allen for the past two weeks.