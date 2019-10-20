Play

Gaines left Sunday's game against the Colts and won't return due to a left ankle injury.

Gaines was on the wrong end of friendly fire, when he was hit hard but a teammate, bent back onto his left ankle. He was in significant pain, and was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter. Gaines presumably won't return to the game with a minute left, and it's likely the team will comment on the specifics of the injury following the game or in the coming days.

