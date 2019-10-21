Gaines will undergo surgery on his left ankle and be placed on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gaines suffered a severe high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Colts, and will face a five-month recovery after undergoing surgery. The 28-year-old joined the Texans on a one-year deal after Week 1 and had 13 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed in six games. The team acquired Gareon Conley from the Raiders to bolster their depth at cornerback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories