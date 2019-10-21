Gaines will undergo surgery on his left ankle and be placed on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gaines suffered a severe high ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Colts, and will face a five-month recovery after undergoing surgery. The 28-year-old joined the Texans on a one-year deal after Week 1 and had 13 tackles (12 solo) and two passes defensed in six games. The team acquired Gareon Conley from the Raiders to bolster their depth at cornerback.