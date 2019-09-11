Gaines (concussion) agreed to a one-year contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gaines recently reached an injury settlement with the Browns after a concussion landed him on their injured reserve. He appears to be over the issue, and will now work to quickly settle into a depth role in the Texans' secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories