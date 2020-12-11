site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-phillip-gaines-questionable-week-14 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Phillip Gaines: Questionable Week 14
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2020
at
4:28 pm ET 1 min read
Gaines (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The 29-year-old stepped into the starting role last week with Bradley Roby suspended, but he's now dealing with the knee issue. John Reid or Cornell Armstrong could be forced into the starting role Sunday if Gaines is unavailable.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 44 min read
Chris Towers
• 27 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read