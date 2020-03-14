Texans' Phillip Gaines: Re-ups with Texans
Gaines (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gaines suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the end of October, but appears on track to be healthy for the start of training camp. Given the contract is a veteran's minimum, there's no guarantee the 2014 third-round pick of the Chiefs will be a part of the team's roster when the 2020 campaign kicks off.
