Gaines (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gaines suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the end of October, but appears on track to be healthy for the start of training camp. Given the contract is a veteran's minimum, there's no guarantee the 2014 third-round pick of the Chiefs will be a part of the team's roster when the 2020 campaign kicks off.

