site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-phillip-gaines-resumes-practicing | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Phillip Gaines: Resumes practicing
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gaines (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice, Aaron Wilson reports.
Gaines missed less than a week of practices due to his ankle injury. The depth cornerback should handle his usual minor role during Thursday's season-opener against Kansas City.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read