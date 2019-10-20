Gaines (ankle) was seen on crutches following Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Gaines was on the wrong end of a hit from a teammate when he bent back on his ankle late in the fourth quarter. He was subsequently carted off the field, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be showcasing some caution with the injury. It's likely the team will have more news in the coming days surrounding the specifics of the injury.