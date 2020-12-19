site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Phillip Gaines: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gaines (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The 29-year-old was originally considered questionable for Sunday's contest but has now been downgraded to out. Keion Crossen could step in to start at cornerback for the Texans in Gaines' absence.
