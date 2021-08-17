Lindsay should have a spot on the Week 1 roster and may even lead the Texans in carries this year, according to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.

David Johnson was Houston's lead back last year, but it was Lindsay who got the start in the preseason opener and Mark Ingram who had the honor of being rested. Handling early downs with the first-team offense, Lindsay took five carries for 14 yards, ceding only third downs to Johnson. Furthermore, the Texans list two tailbacks as starters -- Ingram and Lindsay -- on their initial preseason depth chart, while Johnson was placed with the second unit. None of this means Johnson is buried, but it is clear the Houston backfield will be tricky to decipher before the start of the regular season. The team's next preseason contest is Saturday in Dallas.