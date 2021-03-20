The Texans and Lindsay agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Lindsay joins a backfield with David Johnson at the top of the depth chart and newcomer Mark Ingram also in the mix. That said, Lindsay is used to sharing RB reps with others after three seasons in Denver, especially last year when he took a backseat to Melvin Gordon. For his career, Lindsay has averaged 4.8 yards per carry, hauled in 77 of 109 targets and scored 18 touchdowns in 42 contests.
