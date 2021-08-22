Lindsay carried the ball four times for two yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Cowboys.

This was not an encouraging performance for Lindsay, either based on his own numbers or on the backfield context around him. Mark Ingram got the start and was more effective in general, and he scored Houston's only offensive TD of the night from two yards out after Lindsay got bottled up on a carry from the four-yard line. David Johnson also spotted in on third downs during the first quarter. If Ingram is the primary goal-line back and Johnson the primary pass-catcher among the trio, that doesn't leave a lot of fantasy-friendly opportunities left over for the former Bronco. This is shaping up to be a true backfield committee during the regular season, which would put a very firm ceiling on Lindsay's value.