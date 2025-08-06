Cephus signed a deal with the Texans on Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cephus spent all of last season on the Rams' practice squad but previously appeared in 22 games with the Lions, accounting for 37 receptions, 568 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. The 27-year-old hasn't played in a game since 2022, but could be a depth piece for the Texans should he make the 53-man roster in a packed wide receiver room.