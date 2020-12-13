Cobb (toe) awaits further medical information and is considering not playing again in 2020, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cobb remains in a medical boot for the injured toe suffered Week 11 against New England and is evaluating whether it makes sense for him to play again. The receiver awaits a doctor's recommendation, due next week, about whether Cobb should undergo surgery, allow it to heal without surgery and not play again this season, or rehabilitate the toe and attempt to play. If Cobb opts to play again, Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen would be the primary beneficiaries.