Cobb (toe) is in danger of being placed on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cobb is expected to miss at least Thursday's game against the Lions due to the severity of his toe issue, and being placed on IR would rule him out for a minimum of two additional weeks. An absence of any length for the veteran slot man could open up additional playing time for Keke Coutee, who scored his first TD of the season during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.