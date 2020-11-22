site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Randall Cobb: Done for the day
Cobb (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With Kenny Stills (leg) also injured Sunday, Keke Coutee is in line for added looks in the Texans' Week 11 passing game alongside Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller.
