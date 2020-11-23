Cobb (toe) is expected to sit out Thursday's game against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cobb had an MRI on his toe injury Sunday, and the results suggest the veteran slot receiver will likely miss his team's Week 12 tilt. Keke Coutee, who scored a touchdown after Cobb's departure in Sunday's win over the Patriots, will fill in for Cobb in the slot. Fellow Texans wideout Kenny Stills (quadriceps) got more encouraging news, as he hasn't been ruled out for his team's Thanksgiving Day tilt.