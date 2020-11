Cobb caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.

One game after leading the Texans in targets, Cobb was tied for fifth with Darren Fells in chances Sunday. He leads Houston's wideouts with an 80.5 catch percentage, but Cobb doesn't get much use on a week-to-week basis. The slot receiver has finished under 50 yards in five of eight games in 2020.