Cobb caught five of six targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens.

With Will Fuller missing time in the first half due to a hamstring injury and inexplicably not being thrown to upon his return, Cobb and fellow newcomer Brandin Cooks (eight targets, five catches) led the wide receiver corps in the loss. It was a good sign that quarterback Deshaun Watson has developed some chemistry with his new targets, but that usage could be contingent upon Fuller's health.