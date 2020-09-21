Cobb caught five of six targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

With Will Fuller missing time in the first half due to a hamstring injury and inexplicably not being thrown to upon his return, Cobb and fellow newcomer Brandin Cooks (eight targets, five catches) led the wide receiver corps in the loss. It was a good sign that quarterback Deshaun Watson developed chemistry with the new targets, but the usage could change when Fuller is involved.