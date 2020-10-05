Cobb caught two of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.
Cobb finished second in targets behind Will Fuller in an offense that still hasn't found a groove in 2020. After a quiet opening week, Cobb is averaging five targets and 63 yards per game over the last three contests.
