site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-randall-cobb-lands-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Randall Cobb: Lands on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 25, 2020
at
5:40 pm ET 1 min read
Cobb (toe) has been placed on IR.
With Cobb on IR and set to miss at least three game and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions, look for Keke Coutee to see an uptick in playing time as the
Texans' No. 3 receiver behind Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks. More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read