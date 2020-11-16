site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Randall Cobb: Leads in receiving yards
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2020
Cobb caught three of five targets for a team-high 41 yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to Cleveland.
Cobb finished third in targets and catches behind Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller on a rainy, windy day in Cleveland that put a cap on downfield passing. No wide receiver on either team crossed the 50-yard mark.
