Cobb recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 95 yards in Week 7 against the Packers.

Cobb surprisingly led the Texans wide receiver corps in targets, receptions and yards, out-pacing both Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks in the process. The effort marked his first time reaching double-digit targets in any game this season and the second time he topped 60 yards. Cobb's performance was highlighted by a 28-yard reception late in the second quarter that set up a 41-yard field goal attempt for the team. Despite working primarily out of the slot, Cobb now has five receptions of 20 yards or more this season and has been a beneficiary of Deshaun Watson's explosiveness. Cobb and the Texans will head into Week 8 with a bye and draw a comfortable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 9.