Cobb brought in two of three targets for 23 yards in the Texans' 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

The veteran slot receiver's role in the offense was talked up by coach Bill O'Brien during training camp, but Cobb was missing in action for the majority of his Texans debut. The 30-year-old finally recorded his two catches in the fourth quarter, making it a relatively quiet night overall. The lack of the usual amount of on-field work this offseason likely didn't help matters for Cobb with respect to building chemistry with new quarterback Deshaun Watson, but he'll look to put together better production in a tough Week 2 home battle against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20.