Texans' Randall Cobb: Part of four-deep WR group

Cobb is part of a deep receiving corps that now includes Brandin Cooks, in addition to holdovers Will Fuller (sports hernia) and Kenny Stills, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.

Bill O'Brien seems to have completed an offseason remake that started with the trade sending out DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick in exchange for David Johnson, a 2020 second-rounder and a 2021 fourth-rounder. Cobb signed with Houston shortly after the trade was agreed upon, parlaying his rebound 2019 campaign with the Cowboys into a three-year, $27 million contract with their in-state rivals. The deal should ensure Cobb of a sizable role, but Stills also has considerable experience playing the slot, and he may struggle to get snaps outside if Fuller and Cooks can actually manage to stay healthy. The situation hints at an even distribution of targets, though an injury or another trade could significantly alter the projection.