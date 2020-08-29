Cobb is expected to provide an inside presence out of the slot for the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cobb was expected to serve as the primary slot receiver for quarterback Deshaun Watson after he was signed as a free agent, and that notion was reinforced with Keke Coutee nursing a foot injury. The 10-year veteran gives the Texans a dependable slot receiver that's been missing in the era of head coach Bill O'Brien. "With Randall (and) the amount of experience he has playing in this league, he's able to identify all the defenses," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of Cobb. "He understands how to attack them, how to set them up and makes good, quick decisions."