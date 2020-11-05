Cobb (illness) returned to practice as a full participant Thursday.
Cobb looks like he'll be good to go for Sunday's game at Jacksonville after the illness sidelined him during Wednesday's practice. The 30-year-old was one of several Houston receivers whose named popped up in trade rumors prior to Tuesday's deadline, but the team's wideout corps ultimately remained intact. So long as he stays healthy, expect Cobb to operate as the Texans' top option out of the slot for the remainder of the season.