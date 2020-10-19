Cobb caught three of four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Tennessee.

Cobb is a relevant target, ranking third on the team with 28 behind Brandin Cooks (42) and Will Fuller (41) through six games. His outlook was brighter a few weeks ago when Cooks and quarterback Deshaun Watson lacked chemistry, but those two have hooked up 17 times on 21 targets the last two weeks. However, Watson chucks the ball 34 times per game and 61 percent of the offensive plays, which is enough to accommodate more than two players as targets.