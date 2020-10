Cobb caught all six of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 30-14 win over Jacksonville.

After a quiet opening week, Cobb has averaged a little over five targets the last four weeks. While Houston's offense has been out of sorts to start the season, Cobb has managed steady production out of the slot. He's played third fiddle to Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks, who had a big day Sunday, but is averaging a respectable 52 yards per game.